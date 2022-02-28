Mississippi Valley Conservancy protecting the Coulee Region Environment with new wheels

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Mississippi Valley Conservancy's (MVC) mission is to protect the land from development and restore natural habitats. Part of that mission includes dispatching crews on a daily basis to manage the 3,500 acres of nature preserves.
On Monday, through generous donations by the Dahl Family Foundation and other supporters, the MVC now has a new work truck for those crews.
According to the MVC media release, "with nearly 23,000 acres of Driftless Area land to protect in Wisconsin’s Driftless Area, the Conservancy’s land restoration team depends on a tough and reliable vehicle to transport crew members and heavy equipment to remote locations throughout the nine counties it serves."
The truck was presented to the Mississippi Valley Conservancy in a small ceremony at Dahl's Onalaska Ford dealership.
Executive Director of the MVC, Carol Abrahamzon was excited to have the Ford F-250 Super-Duty truck at their disposal, especially in helping the non-profit's forest management and controlled burns.
"This is a real work truck," Abrahamzon said. "Because we need to put a pumper unit on the back to carry our water, all of our supplies and as you can see it carries a crew as well, which is really important. We have great volunteers and interns and staff all helping us do the habitat restoration."
Partnering with Dahl Automotive, it made sense for the Dahl Family, which started in Westby, to contribute the to the MVC's mission of protecting the Driftless Area.
"The Coulee Region, the Seven Rivers Region, it's just a beautiful place, Dahl Automotive President Andrew Dahl said. "And it's been great to our team and our family and so we want to do everything that we can to help support the community and especially the amazing area that we live."
A community project, the pickup truck has expansive graphics wrapped around the vehicle courtesy of 7 Rivers Signarama of West Salem. The vinyl wrap design highlights the environmental work of the MVC.
For more information on the Mississippi Valley Conservancy's work, click this LINK.