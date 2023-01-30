 Skip to main content
Mississippi Valley Conservancy reaches 25,000 acres protected

Mississippi Valley Conservancy.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Local conservationists' achieve milestone of 25,000 acres protected while similar efforts in Wisconsin's state government remain disputed.

In December of 2022, the Mississippi Valley Conservancy reached their milestone after 25 years in existence. The environmental protection group focuses on protecting land from future development through acquisition and conservation easements.

Jack and Carolyn Halbrehder Protect 66 Acres.jpg

One of those easements was signed by a couple in Monroe County. Jack and Carolyn Halbrehder preserved 66-acres, helping push the M.V.C. towards their achievement.

The couple from Sparta wanted to keep their land free of housing developments, which they say had become common in their area.

The Halbrehder Land in 1989.jpg

What the Halbrehder's land looked like in 1989 under different owners.

"There were already so many houses along [Highway] 27. We decided, this property could be used for housing. Didn't want that," said Carolyn Halbrehder.

The Halbrehder Land Now.jpg

What the Halbrehder's land looks like now.

"They can sell it, they can pass it on to family members. The only thing that restricts the land from development is the conservation easement that they have with us. And that's it," said Carol Abrahamzon, the Executive Director of the M.V.C.

These actions come as state conservationists grow wary over the Wisconsin Legislature's ability to protect natural resources.

"We've sort of lost battle after battle for better environmental protection and for conservation tradition that really has made Wisconsin a national leader for much of the 20th century," said Fred Clark, Executive Director of Wisconsin's Green Fire, a non-partisan, volunteer organization focused on lifting the voices of conservationists.

At a League of Women Voters of La Crosse webinar in January, Clark presented Green Fire's "Imbalance of Power" report, claiming the Wisconsin Legislature is curtailing conservation efforts in the State.

Despite these efforts, local conservationists in the La Crosse area continue to move towards their dream of a more natural future.

"Enjoy the land, just don't destroy it," says Carolyn Halbrehder.

