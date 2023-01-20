MN unemployment rate ticks up to 2.5%, still below national average

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KIMT) - Minnesota's latest employment data is now out. The state's unemployment rate ticked up in December, ending the state's 14-month streak of job growth.
While the state's unemployment rate did tick up to 2.5%, that's still a full point below the national average of 3.5%.
The Minnesota unemployment rate was 1.8% at the end of the summer, and has been ticking up since then.
In December, 3,300 workers joined the workforce in the state.
Also in the month of December, local government lost 6,100 jobs in Minnesota - while the private sector added 900 jobs.
Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove said the "why" to this loss of local government jobs is still unknown.
"Our first thought was oh gosh - we would have thought local hiring would increase with all the snow we got in December - snow plow drivers be getting hired hand over fist just to get the streets clean," said Commissioner Grove. "So, we were also a bit surprised. I asked the same question of our team, where did this come from? Again, part of it might be seasonal adjustment, part of it might be end of year grant shifting...we don't typically see 6,100 local government workers leave the work force in December. But the data doesn't show us exactly what's going on here."
The sector with the biggest gain in December was leisure and hospitality, adding over 4,000 jobs.
On the other end, the construction sector had the biggest loss, losing 2,600 jobs.
While the unemployment rate is overall increasing, there is some good news!
Unemployment rates for both Hispanic workers and Black workers has ticked down every month for the last six months.
Labor participation rates for people of color in the state are outpacing those of white workers, according to DEED.
"There is a large number of people of color in our state who want to work and aren't finding jobs as fast as their white counterparts, but increasingly that gap is shrinking a little bit for which we're excited to see and certainly a long ways to go," said Commissioner Grove.