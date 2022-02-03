MnDOT announces winners of 2022 Name A Snowplow contest

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Betty Whiteout is just one of the winners of this year's Minnesota Department of Transportation's Name A Snow Contest are announced.
The names of eight winners were released Thursday morning.
According to MnDOT, more than 60,000 people voted in the contest.
What happens now is that they'll assign one new name to each of MnDOT's eight districts around the state later this month.
Besides Betty Whiteout, the other winners are:
- Ctrl Salt Delete
- The Big Leplowski
- Plowasaurus Rex
- Scoop Dog
- Blizzard of Oz
- No More Mr. Ice Guy
- Edward Blizzardhands
The winners were selected from 50 finalists. Around 22,000 name ideas were suggested for plow names.
The newly named trucks will eventually join last years' winners in MnDOT's fleet.