Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office evacuating area surrounding wildfire

WARRENS, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is working on evacuating people who live in an area around the large wildfire that crews are working to contain.
On it's Facebook page, the sheriff's office showed a map of an area along Arcadia Avenue, Blueberry Road, and County Highway E where evacuations are underway.
They said that everyone in that area should evacuate.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office provided more specifics and said the area includes Arcadia Avenue between Smothers Road, Millston Road and Abbey Avenue to Blueberry Road, including Archer Road and Arrowhead Road, with a hard closure of Arcadia Avenue from Smothers Road to Blueberry Road. They said the evacuation center is at the Warrens Community Center, “the Cabin,” at 601 Pine Street.
According to the DNR, the Arcadia fire is about 50 percent contained.
From the DNR
Wisconsin DNR fire crews and local agencies are on the scene of a roughly 2,800-acre wildfire in Jackson County, which is 48% contained.
Officials say the Arcadia fire began at the north end of Fort McCoy. Some voluntary evacuations occurred. No injuries have been reported. Three structures were damaged and one shed lost. The cause of the wildfire is still under investigation.
The fire is burning in oak and jack pine. Fire crews are making progress by using engines and dozers to build containment lines. Crews actively fought the fire overnight and operations continue today.
Six heavy units, four engines, Fire Departments from Fort McCoy, Bangor, Oakdale, West Salem and Warrens, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, State Patrol, along with emergency management are also on scene.
The Southwest District Incident Management Team has been activated and, under a unified command partnership with Fort McCoy, has set up the command post at the Black River Falls DNR center.
State patrol is monitoring smoke on the interstate and will shut it down again if visibility or fire conditions warrant it. Visit the 511 webpage for interstate closure information.
Today’s weather conditions continue to elevate fire danger, including a red flag warning in 38 counties with DNR suspending outdoor burning in the area. Contributing factors include warm temperatures, low relative humidity and very windy conditions.
Campfires, ashes from fireplaces, outdoor grills, smoking, chainsaws, off-road vehicles or other small engines have the potential to throw a spark, ignite a fire and spread quickly. Please use extreme caution and avoid burning until conditions improve.
For the most current fire situation and evacuation information, follow the DNR on Facebook and Twitter.
This is a developing story as is the rest of our coverage of the fires in Jackson, Monroe, and Juneau counties. WXOW and WXOW.com will have updated information as it becomes available.