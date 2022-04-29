Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office releases names of victims in death investigation

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office identified the two people found dead in a residence near Wilton last week.
They are Wayne and Konnie Bach.
According to a statement released by the sheriff's office on April 22, they received a 9-1-1 call shortly after 6 a.m. The statement said the caller said that they had caused the death of a person and planned to do the same to themselves.
Deputies and the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit were sent to a residence on Lexicon Avenue in the Town of Ridgeville.
When they entered the home, they found two victims inside.
In Friday's news release, the sheriff's office said it is extending its condolences to the family.
No other information was released by the sheriff's office.