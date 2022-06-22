Monroe County helping families in homeless situations

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Because of an anonymous donation, families who are experiencing homelessness issues have access to a new day center and community resources.
In a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, the non-profit organization Family Promise of Monroe County celebrated its new location in downtown Sparta.
Partnering with Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce and Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center, Family Promise board members, community leaders and supporters gathered at the building on 117 West Oak Street.
But the non-profit organization isn't new to the area as President and CEO of Tomah's chamber, Tina Thompson, explained.
"They've been working in our county for several years," Thompson said. "Really helping to bridge that gap between homelessness and helping families break that cycle of homelessness."
Executive Director of Family Promise of Monroe County, Tia Hewuse, said the new facility takes up the first floor of the building providing office space for staff and a home base for families looking for housing. And because the space is donated, the only cost for the organization is to cover the utilities.
"The day center is where homeless families in our area come and receive individualized case management," Hewuse said. "They can get all of their immediate needs met. Showers, laundry facility, there is a computer station where they can apply for jobs, apply for housing and just receive the help that they need."
Sheltering at night thanks to a network of local churches, Family Promise coordinates with local area resources to get families back on track.
"Organizations like this are crucial to communities, especially rural communities, impoverished communities," Thompson explained. "Smaller areas where we don't have a lot of big city resources but these organizations like Family Promise of Monroe County can only survive based on the generosity of corporations and individuals in our area."
Relying on donations, Family Promise is currently they are running a fundraising initiative called Club 180, where individuals can donate $180 a year to help turn a family's situation around 180 degrees.
Corporate Club 180 sponsors like Culver's of Tomah and Birch Lake Wisconsin Cabin Rentals hope to set the example for others by making a donation commitment of $180 a month for Family Promise's efforts.
Working together, the people of Monroe County are committed to helping one another because homelessness can happen to anyone in today's economic climate.
"A lot of times being homeless can happen like that," Tia Hewuse said snapping her fingers. "So that is really what we do here is not just provide them that emergency need that they have but make sure they have sustainable housing going forward."
Promising families, that even after they find housing, their community is there supporting long lasting solutions.
For more information on how to help support Family Promise of Monroe County, follow this link: DONATE