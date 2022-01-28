Monroe County receives grant to install new weather monitoring stations.

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Monroe County has $45,000 in a Environment Health Capacity Grant which will be used to upgrade weather monitoring stations along Kickapoo River and Little La Crosse River watersheds.
The County's Land Conservation Department helped apply for the funds and the Emergency Management Department will coordinate the upgrades.
The new equipment will be web-based and accessible remotely through real-time data tracking technology. The units will have cameras, rain gauges and water level monitoring capabilities to include tipping buckets.
Part of the grant includes $18,000 set aside to replace the Norwalk Dam monitoring station destroyed in a 2018 tornado.
Emergency Management Coordinator Jared Tessman said the new equipment will benefit not just Monroe County but also neighboring counties of Vernon and La Crosse when storms enter the Coulee Region.
"We are tying all of these systems in with the National Weather Service with their hydrological data," Tessman said. "So we can work with the National Weather Service, they can push the data out. They know that it's real-time data to get notification out to the citizens, so they can see this and send out warnings as well."
Many people who live along these waterways are affected if flood waters overflow the riverbanks. This would include the Amish community.
"We're brainstorming right now on ways that we can alert them," Tessman explained. "Whether it's by beacons, by sound, something to alert them in the Brush Creek area. Because the Brush Creek area that flows down into Ontario, when that floods, usually it's pretty significant."
Three new monitoring stations will be installed along the Kickapoo River and five new stations are earmarked for the Little La Crosse River, all of which will be part of the Advanced Warning System connected to the National Weather Service.
Tessman estimated that installation will be completed in the spring.