Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigating body found in La Crosse River

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a person found in the La Crosse River Friday afternoon.
A canoer called 9-1-1 around 12:30 p.m. about a possible body in the river near the Hammer Road crossing.
The sheriff's office was able to remove the body from the water a short time later.
While they said that they've identified the person, they are not releasing any information on the person's identity. It will be released after next of kin have been notified.
The sheriff's office said the death investigation is "active and ongoing and further information will be released when it becomes available."
This is a developing story. As new information is released, WXOW will update this story on our website and in our broadcasts.