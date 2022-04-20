Moon Tunes unveils its 10th Anniversary 2022 lineup

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Moon Tunes has released its 10th anniversary performance schedule for this summer.
The weekly concert series runs Thursday nights from 5:30-8 pm at Riverside Park. All of the shows are free and open to the public.
The schedule starts on June 2 with the traditional opening performance by Grammy-award winning musician Bill Miller.
The rest of the schedule is as follows:
June 9: Tribute to Motown - WRST, Torrence Chester & Friends
June 16: La Crosse Jazz Orchestra, along with Hans Mayer & Friends: A tribute to the music of Paul Simon featuring Graceland
July 7: Tapestry of Songs - Carole King (Lynn Biddick), John Prine (Eddie Allen), Joni Mitchell (Karen Lee), along with a performance by TUGG
July 14: Country Night - Big Liquor, Smokin' Bandits
July 21: Classic Rock Night - The Executives, High Mileage
July 28: String Band Night - The Troubadogs, Sting Ties, Dan Sebranek & John Smith
August 4: World's Largest Jam Session - Greg Hall & The Wrecking Ball
August 11: Irish Fest Night - The Byrne Brothers, Boxing Banjo
August 18: The Remainders
August 25: Blues Night - Joe & Vicki Price, Shufflin' DuPrees, Howard "Guitar" Lutke & The Blue Max
September 1: UWL Screaming Eagles Marching Band along with Cody & The Ghosts
September 10: Woodstock 2022 - Saturday Season Finale from 2-8:30 p.m.