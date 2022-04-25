Moratorium on water utilities coming to an end

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With the moratorium on water bills coming to an end there are a few things that the City of La Crosse wants you to know about if you're behind on your water bill.
The City will not disconnect your water but it will charge 1 percent interest on a overdue balance until October 15. Then the City will send out a bill the includes all the late fees. That bill is due November 1. If the balance isn't paid by then a 10 percent penalty is applied to the balance. The new total is then due on November 15. If it still isn't paid off, the balance is transferred to the tax roll.
"The rule of thumb is to pay whatever they can each month. They don't have to wait till to due date. They don't have to wait till the next bill comes out. if they have a little bit, they can peck away at the balance whether its for people to pay weekly, bi-weekly, monthly, just to help the cash flow," said Tina Erickson, the Interim Utilities Manager for the City of La Crosse.
There is also help available to those who qualify through the Wisconsin Low-Income Household Water Assistance program.
You can call (833) 426-9472 or go to their website to see if you qualify for help.