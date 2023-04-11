More burning bans take effect in area

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Dry conditions this spring have prompted a number of municipalities to enact burning bans until further notice.
Currently, the Wisconsin DNR rates the region as Very High for fire danger.
Yesterday, the Stoddard-Bergen fire chief issued a burning ban for his area.
La Crosse County is one area where bans are now in effect. This includes the following:
- Town of Shelby
- Town of Greenfield
- Town of Hamilton
- Town of Barre
- Town of Farmington
- Town of Holland
- Town of Onalaska
- Village of Holmen
- Village of West Salem
- City of Onalaska
Another area is in the Trempealeau area. The Trempealeau Fire Chief has issued bans for the Village of Trempealeau, Town of Trempealeau, and the Town of Caledonia.
Buffalo County is also under a burn ban until further notice.