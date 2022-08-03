More charging stations coming for EV owners

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Xcel Energy is working towards expanding electric vehicle (EV) charging options for its customers and installing more public charging stations along the region's highways.
Xcel Energy announced Tuesday in a press release that the company is moving the future of clean transportation forward with new and enhanced EV charging programs and high-speed public charging options in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
The plan includes EV solutions that support businesses, multi-family buildings, community charging, transit and electric school busses.
Brian Elwood, Xcel's Director of Customer and Community Service, said the new initiatives help meet the need for electric vehicle charging that's growing for homeowners and businesses.
"The end goal is to make EV charging easy and affordable to use and accessible for all of our customers," Elwood said. "And not only our customers but certainly those people traveling through the areas that Xcel Energy serves."
With the auto industry advancing EV technology rapidly by improving battery capacity and charging speed, it's swaying more of Xcel's customers to make the switch.
"As more manufacturers develop more models, more cars out there for different types of uses," Elwood explained. "We expect that the electric vehicle market will really expand in the next couple of years here."
The nation's gas prices fluctuating around $5 dollars a gallon has Xcel Energy estimating that home owners who make the switch to EV's will see significant savings.
"If you charge your vehicle for less than one dollar a gallon equivalent, that's a huge cost saving for our customers," Elwood said. "In fact, we believe that customers will save millions of dollars throughout the course of the lifetime of these programs of all the vehicles on the road."