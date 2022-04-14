Most La Crosse hiking trails open or about to open up

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Most of the city's hiking trails are open with several more on the verge of opening up for the season.
La Crosse's Parks Department said Thursday that the following paved trails are open for use:
- La Crosse River Marsh
- Pammel Creek
- Bud Hendrickson
- Chad Erickson Park Trail
- VIP/Green Island/Houska Trail
- Pettibone Park Lagoon Trail
Several of the city's natural surfaced trails are opening on Friday, April 15.
- Hixon Forest
- The Gateway
- Mathy
- Dobson
- Hass Tract
The Upper Hixon Forest Trail remains closed due to seasonal conditions. The city asks people to stay off of trails that are closed since wet, muddy trails can result in damage that can lead to erosion or rough trails that are hard and expensive to repair.
MORE: Trail maps and Trail App information
The city also reminds hikers to use proper trail etiquette.
• Follow marked trails and signs
• Be courteous of other trail users
• Yield to uphill traffic
• Travel at a safe speed
• Keep pets on leash
• Pack it in, pack it out
There's also no camping, fires, smoking, or littering along any of the city trails.