Mother's Day begins very rainy but will end quite nicely with skies clearing out

Friday saw some rain and for Saturday, we managed to catch a little bit of sun. For Mother's Day, we will once again see rain, but the good news is it won't last all day.
Chances for rain begins around 3 am, with widespread showers. These showers will be light to moderate in nature.
Rain will continue through the morning and afternoon but will start to end by 4-5 pm.
After 5 pm, skies will clear out and we will actually end with a nice sunset. Our new week will continue clear skies with Monday through Wednesday seeing plenty of sun. Temps will also increase as we see more sunshine.
Unfortunately, we will see an end to an increase in warmer weather, as temps will decrease later in our week with a system containing our next rain chances.