Mt. La Crosse opens on Saturday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mt. La Crosse, one of the largest ski hills in the area, opens for the season on Saturday.
Opening weekend for the skill hill begins on Saturday, December 3 at 10 a.m. Before hitting the slopes, the community can pick up their season passes at the Pass Pickup Party on Friday.
While the location features 18 runs, only Midway will be open for the start of the season. Crews began adding snow to the slopes on November 18.
For more information on hours and season pass pricing, visit MtLaCrosse.com.