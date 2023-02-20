Name of child released in Town of Medary death

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the child who died earlier this month at a residence in the Town of Medary.
Investigator Sgt. John Williams said the child's name is Alexavier J. Pedrin, age 6.
On Saturday morning February 11, the sheriff's office said emergency responders were called at approximately 9:26 a.m. for an unresponsive child at a residence in the Town of Medary.
Although lifesaving efforts were made, Pedrin was pronounced deceased.
No other information was released by the sheriff's office other than Pedrin's name and age.
Last Thursday, February 16, the sheriff's office provided a very brief update on the incident.
"UPDATE: The Sheriff's Office responded to the death of a child who passed during the night on February 11th. A thorough investigation is conducted in these situations. There is no cause of death or details to release at this time."
This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.