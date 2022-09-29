Name of victim released in Sept. 11 fatal accident near Holmen

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has released the name of the person killed in a one vehicle crash September 11 near Holmen.
The crash happened around 4:25 p.m. on southbound Highway 53 at the Highway 35 interchange.
The state patrol said that the vehicle driven by Kee Yang, 33, of La Crosse, was heading southbound when he steered towards the median, hit the cable barriers, and flipped the vehicle over the barriers.
Yang was thrown from the vehicle in the crash. He suffered fatal injuries at the scene.
The state patrol said that Yang was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.