National 'ASK' Day promotes discussing firearm storage to protect children

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- June 21 marks National 'ASK' Day, which stands for 'Asking Saves Kids.' The purpose of this day is to promote conversations about the safe storage of firearms within households with children.
According to a March 2022 study done by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the number of firearms-related injuries among children has increased during the pandemic, with death by firearms now the leading cause for people ages 19 and younger.
To recognize National ASK Day, Dr. Adam Brinkman, the UW Health Kids' medical director of the pediatric trauma program, is encouraging parents and caregivers to ask questions about whether guns are accessible to their children.
"Children are curious," said Brinkman, "and we like children to be curious; that's part of normal growing up and development. We don't want to take away a child's curiosity, but what we can do is remove those dangerous items from the child's environment, so they don't hurt themselves or those around them."
According to the American Family Children's Hospital in Madison, they have seen four firearms-related injuries so far this year.
Brinkman said the safest way to store firearms and the equipment is for "bullets and guns to be kept separately, for guns to be kept unloaded, and for both the bullets and guns to be kept in locked cabinets or proofed and locked boxes."