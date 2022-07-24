National Weather Service says EF0 tornado landed in Houston County on Saturday

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. (WXOW) - The National Weather Service said a weak tornado struck a rural portion of Houston County Saturday afternoon.
Details of damage surveys done by NWS teams were released Sunday afternoon.
They found that an "intermittent weak tornado skipped through the terrain north of Houston, MN, mainly along Paradise Dr."
Their survey found that at least one barn was damaged along with trees and crops.
The tornado itself was rated as an EF0, the lowest on the scale of measurement for tornadoes. Peak winds were at 81 mph according to the weather service.
It was on the ground for approximately five minutes from 3:01-3:06 p.m. During that time, it traveled 4.45 miles.
At its widest, the tornado was 40 yards.
