NEA honors Hope Restores with prestigious national award

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - It's one of just ten Human and Civil Rights honors given by the National Education Association each year. For 2023, the NEA named Hope Restores the recipient of its prestigious Reg Weaver Award.
NEA President Becky Pringle summed it up by saying the name of the La Crosse-based African American resource center says it all. She said they're being recognized for what they do to restore "the plausibility of the possible" for so many in our community.
Named for one of the NEA's former presidents who served as a classroom educator for 30 plus years, known for going above and beyond to help kids in poverty, The Reg Weaver Human and Civil Rights Award looks for people or groups that:
- Educate the public about the issues related to the impact of poverty on children.
- Inspire public engagement in the elimination of poverty.
- Work actively to improve the economic opportunities for all people.
- Promote public policy that positively affects the economic health and welfare of families.
- Work in partnership with other agencies/groups to give a voice to those marginalized by poverty.
- Help schools develop programs that enhance the education, social, and emotional health of children in economically depressed areas and/or areas of high concentration of poverty.
Pringle said Hope Restores meets and exceeds that criteria.
"Too often our students living in poverty don't have that hope, but within the name itself, 'Hope Restores', the confidence that it's possible to achieve their greatest dreams," Pringle said.
The co-founders of Hope Restores, Tashyra Jackson and Shamawyah Curtis, said they're extremely honored to be receiving an elite honor from the largest union in the country for the work they continue to do to foster community connections and create better outcomes for not only the area's Black community but also for people of all backgrounds.
News 19 first sat down with Jackson and Curtis during our Hometown Conversations series a little more than two years ago.
They said this week that they began Hope Restores with little funding but an idea that they wanted to provide a safe place where community members and students alike can go to get a meal or supplies as well as mentoring and connection with other resources as a launch pad toward better long-term outcomes.
"The hardest thing to do when helping someone in need or someone that is facing poverty or below that poverty line is to meet them where they're at because a lot of times, they're in crisis mode, so there's a lot of mental health conversations that go along with that," Jackson said.
Curtis added, "Right now we cannot give somebody a home, right? So, we're going to be honest, but what we can give you is a meal, some conversation, have somebody be there to uplift you."
They also invite any community members who want to get involved and help out to meet them where they're at, which is why they host monthly coffee meetings, open to all, on the first Friday of the month.
Anyone who would like to volunteer or donate to their cause can also learn how to contact them by clicking here.