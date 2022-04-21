Neighbors split on 2-Hour Parking near Aquinas Catholic Schools

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Several streets around the city block where Aquinas Catholic Schools' Middle and High School sits have 2-Hour Limit parking signs posted.
Residents say the signs have been there for about a year, but in a recent petition to the City of La Crosse, some homeowners want the signs removed.
However, not all neighbors want the signs taken down which is creating a divide in the neighborhood.
Arguments for taking down the signs center around the safety of the commuting students who attend Aquinas High School.
One property owner, Alan Iverson, believes the limited parking on school grounds shouldn't force students to park blocks away and doesn't understand why the signs were installed in the first place.
"I'm more concerned about the students coming to class during the winter, during the hours of darkness and having a safe place to park," Iverson explained. "To have a 2-hour parking enforcement here on the street makes no sense to me. And the reason why is because when the students go in to school, they're not allowed to leave school to re-park."
"If you can't park here because you can't leave school," Iverson continued. "Well that means you have to park somewhere else. How far do we go with the 2-hour parking and how far do we make them truck in with their books, with their instruments? Why do we do that?"
Those for and against the parking signs will get a chance to weigh in on the matter Monday, April 25 when the City's Public Works Department meets at 10 a.m. to decide on the issue.