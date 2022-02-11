Nelson plea agreement of guilty in repeated sexual assault of child

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A guilty plea entered Friday morning in the case of Bruce Nelson regarding his 2019 charges of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 13 year old. The child became pregnant as a result of the assault.
According to the criminal complaint, Nelson initially met the child on Instagram, later communicating with her with a phone he purchased for her. Nelson was arrested with charges filed on August 2019. Those charges included the repeated sexual assault of a child, child enticement and contributing to truancy.
At today's La Crosse County Court Zoom proceedings, Nelson pleaded guilty to the repeated sexual assault to a child charge. Assistant District Attorney Eric Sanford, appearing on behalf of the state, put forward a plea agreement that has Nelson serving a 5 year sentence for his guilty plea. The felony charge carries a maximum sentence up to 40 years in prison.
The mother of the victim was also able to reiterate to the Judge her dissatisfaction with the offer made by the District Attorney's office.
Friends and family of the victim were gathered outside of the courthouse in the morning before the proceeding. They were protesting what they considered a far too low a sentence for a plea agreement.
Judge Elliot Levine accepted the plea agreement but reminded both sides that a review will be done before any final sentencing and doesn't have to align with the plea agreement. Levine also stated that the final sentencing will be done in-person.
Sentencing was set for May 9.