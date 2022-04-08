New Banner unveiled at the La Crosse Public Library

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Public Library unveiled a new banner to go up on the south wall of the Main Branch building.
It is part of the library's "Libraries are for Everyone" banner project as a part of its National Library Week programming.
The banner was designed by Breckin Sargeant, a UW-L student majoring in psychology with a double minor in racial studies, and social justice.
In her artist statement Breckin said "Art has been my passion since I was little and has evolved with me along with my interests and values. As an artist activist with a passion for social justice, I spend a lot of my time trying to fix the problems I see in our world. I like to use art to remind myself, and others, of the beauty in the world. This good sometimes gets lost or overshadowed by the bad, and I create art to bring it to light again. This piece is about reminding us about the beauty and positivity of Blackness. Blackness is so much more than the oppression and racism we face. I want people to remember this when they see this piece. Despite all of the obstacles, people of color persevere and shine bright.”
The banner is expected to go up in the next few weeks.
And if you want to take a look at some of Breckin's other work there is a mural hanging at the People's Food Co-op that she did with the Black student leaders.