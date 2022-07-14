New base commander takes over at Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WXOW) - In a change of command ceremony at Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area on Thursday, Colonel Stephen T. Messenger officially took over as the new Garrison Commander.
Director of IMCOM-Readiness Brenda McCullough officiated as soldiers, community leaders, friends and family watched the traditional passing of the base command flag from the out-going commander to the incoming commander formalizing the transfer of authority.
Colonel Michael D. Poss, who ended his tenure by handing over the reigns, had a chance to do a little turnover with Colonel Messenger before Thursday's event.
"He's really excited to move forward and continue on," Col. Poss said. "I've told him we have a great team here, the soldiers of Fort McCoy, the civilian employees. And we visited and Col Messenger's excited about the new opportunity and, like all commanders, the chance to take it to another level. I'm sure he will."
Col. Poss might be moving on from Garrison Commander duty but he won't be leaving Fort McCoy just yet.
On Monday, he begins his new assignment with the 88th Readiness Division, a gesture from big Army so he and his family can stay another year so his son can graduate high school.
Staying at the fort gives the Colonel mixed emotions in his transition.
"It certainly is bittersweet," Col. Poss explained. "Being a garrison commander at Fort McCoy has been the best position of my 35-year army career and without a doubt I'd stay forever if I could."
Coming to the 14th installation in his career, Colonel Messenger heard good things before arriving.
"My wife's brother, who lives in Wisconsin, was part of the Wisconsin National Guard and has trained through here, mobilized twice through here for deployments overseas, and has raved about Fort McCoy," Col. Messenger said. "So from what I know of this installation; exceptional training, great people and some of the finest services that the Army has to offer."
Tackling the role of Garrison Commander is a big step in any officer's career, one that Col. Messenger said he takes seriously.
"I am humbled to be part of Team McCoy," Messenger said. "The community, Wisconsin, and it's an honor to be serving here at Fort McCoy."
Colonel Messenger is ready to hit the ground running and has already got a plan for the post.
"One of my first priorities here of course is, one, learning the base and everything that we have to offer," Col. Messenger listed. "But number two, I'm really interested to meet the community leadership of Sparta, Tomah, La Crosse, the local area and really have a chance to sit down and connect so that we can continue the great integration that Fort McCoy has had over the past years and continue that partnership."