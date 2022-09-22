New documentary chronicles life of Sister Thea Bowman

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - "Going Home Like a Shooting Star, Sister Thea Bowman's Journey to Sainthood" chronicles the life of Sister Thea Bowman on her current path to becoming a saint.
The new documentary is written and directed by NewsGroup Media. In June of 2021, crews working on the piece filmed reenactments around Viterbo University.
Sister Eileen McKenzie, who is interviewed in the documentary, says Bowman's message continues to break barriers in the Catholic Church.
"It's about how important is is that we have a diverse society, that goodness is shared in a lot of different ways, and that the more we can tap into sharing that together with dignity and respect," said McKenzie, President of Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration.
Members of the community can catch a preview showing of the documentary on Monday, September 26 at 6 p.m at Viterbo University's Nola Sterling Recital Hall.
Catch a special showing of "Going Home Like a Shooting Star" at 12:00 PM on October 2 on News 19.