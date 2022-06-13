New federal rule aims to phase out residential furnaces that waste natural gas

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in southeast
Minnesota, Houston and Winona. In west central Wisconsin, La
Crosse.

* WHEN...Until 215 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other
areas is occurring or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1115 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have already
fallen with additional heavy rainfall expected.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
La Crosse, La Crescent, Onalaska, Holmen, Hokah, French
Island, La Crosse Airport, Brice Prairie, Medary, Mound
Prairie, Dresbach, Highway 33 And Losey Boulevard, Midway,
Blue Bird Campground, The Valley View Mall, Irish Hill and
Nathan Hill.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central
Houston, south central La Crosse and northwestern Vernon Counties
through 1245 PM CDT...

At 1210 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Brownsville, or 7 miles east of Caledonia, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Brownsville around 1215 PM CDT.
Stoddard around 1220 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Mount La Crosse,
Brinkman Ridge, Highway 33 And County O A, County Roads 3 And 24,
Goose Island, Highways 14 61 And County M M, Highway 14 61 And County
N, Chaseburg and Freeburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Tuesday afternoon and evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

New federal rule aims to phase out residential furnaces that waste natural gas

  • Updated
  • 0
furnace.jpg

President Joe Biden's Department of Energy on Monday will propose a new rule to make residential, natural gas furnaces more energy-efficient. It would be the country's first significant update to furnace standards since the 1990s.

In the proposed rule, the details of which were shared first with CNN, non-weatherized gas furnaces and furnaces used in mobile homes would be required to be much more energy-efficient, achieving a 95% annual fuel utilization efficiency standard. Just over 40% of furnaces shipped today are at or above 95% fuel utilization.

And unlike previous administrations' proposed standards for furnaces, the Biden administration will propose a new national energy efficiency standard that applies to all sizes of home heating furnaces.

The proposed rule would effectively phase out less-efficient "non-condensing" furnaces, which waste excess gas, and make newer, more energy-efficient furnaces mandatory.

"By updating energy standards for many carbon-emitting appliances, such as home furnaces, the Biden Administration is working to save consumers money," Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said in a statement.

The proposed rule would go into effect by 2029 at the earliest, according to the Energy Department. At its start date, it would require furnace manufacturers to stop producing the old inefficient furnaces and ban new imports of those furnaces.

The rule would give retailers a period of transition, and it wouldn't penalize homeowners who have an old furnace in their home.

The newly proposed DOE rule comes after the agency scrapped a Trump rule that would have weakened the standards for furnaces and water heaters. The Biden administration rule exceeds the Obama-era rule, which set the efficiency standard at 92%.

If it takes effect, the department estimates it would reduce carbon emissions by 373 million metric tons and methane emissions by 5.1 million tons, over the course of 30 years. The department also estimates significant cost-savings for US consumers: $60 a year on their utility bills, totaling an estimated $30.3 billion over three decades.

"AGA will thoroughly examine every aspect of this proposed rule and if it is another attempt to put the natural gas industry out of business we will vigorously object," said Karen Harbert, the president and CEO of the American Gas Association. "At this moment when natural gas is imperative for our country's and the world's stability, placing enormous costs on everyday Americans is wrong-headed at best."

The new rule comes as the Biden administration is focusing more on energy-efficient heating. Last week, Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to speed up domestic manufacturing of heat pumps, among other things, an action that will still require funding from Congress.

In addition to reducing planet-warming emissions, Granholm said in a statement that the new furnace measures would "provide huge material benefits to American households in the form of cleaner air, modernized technology, and cheaper energy."

Residential furnaces make up about 15% of annual at-home energy use in the US.

While the new rule would be a big update to the current standards, the US is lagging behind some European countries which are taking bigger steps to phase out fossil-fuel powered furnaces in response to Russia's war on Ukraine.

For instance, the Austrian government recently agreed to phase out gas heaters in new building starting next year, according to its climate minister Leonore Gewessler. Austria is calling for all oil and coal heaters to be replaced with renewable-powered heating by 2035, and all gas heaters to be replaced by 2040 -- with government subsidies to help residents transition their home heating systems.

