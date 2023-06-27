 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Particulates from wildfire smoke...in effect
until noon CDT Thursday.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has spread from north to
south impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. We expect this
situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming days.

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure, members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is
not likely to be affected.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of Wisconsin to see the
heaviest surface smoke through the episode, from noon today through
noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of heaviest
impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY
UNHEALTHY categories east of the local area.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

New home sales surged 20% in May from a year ago

  • Updated
  • 0
New home sales surged in May.

 Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — New home sales surged in May, as buyers looked to new construction as an alternative to the low inventory of existing homes for sale.

Sales of newly constructed homes were up 12.2% in May from April, and up 20% from a year ago, according to a joint report from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and the US Census Bureau.

May’s month-over-month gain is further evidence that the new construction market is being boosted by the exceptionally low inventory of existing homes for sale. Homeowners with ultra-low mortgage rates are reluctant to sell and buy another home at a much higher rate. Sales of existing homes have been down for the past few months, while new home sales have been rising.

Sales of new single‐family houses were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 763,000, up from a revised 680,000 in April. Sales were higher than last year’s estimated rate of 636,000.

Mortgage rates reached as high as 6.79% at the end of May as uncertainty moved through the financial industry due to the debt ceiling standoff. This increase in mortgage rates cooled mortgage applications.

In some good news for buyers, prices of new homes dropped from April, the report showed. The median price for a new home dropped to $416,300 in May, down from a revised $487,300 the previous month.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

