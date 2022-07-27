New 'Marsy's Law' display brings awareness to crime victims' rights

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Eight vibrant red silhouettes highlight crime victims rights in a display in downtown La Crosse.
Marsy's Law for Wisconsin and New Horizons Shelter & Outreach Centers partnered together to display the silhouettes at the La Crosse County Courthouse to raise awareness of crime victims’ rights in Wisconsin.
They highlight various rights included under Marsy’s Law, such as the Right to Privacy, the Right to Be Heard, and the Right to Restitution.
Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin is a grassroots coalition that championed a proposal to give victims of crime equal rights in the state, building on Wisconsin’s laws and history of leading on this issue.
The former 1933 victims' rights constitutional amendment was ratified during the April 7, 2020 election, with an overwhelming 75 percent of Wisconsin voters in support of Marsy's Law for Wisconsin.
"I was very fortunate to have worked with Marsy's Law before it passed," says Marsy's Law for Wisconsin outreach director, Nela Kalpic. "The reason why I carry this passion for this work is because of my personal experience."
Kalpic is a former victim of domestic violence and currently serves on the Governor's Council for Domestic Violence and the Crime Victims' Rights Board.
"The goal of the bright silhouettes is for people to spontaneously interact with them in a location of justice and for people to learn about the resources that they have available to them."
Find out more here about Marsy’s Law, and Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin.