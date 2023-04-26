New request in Madeline Kingsbury search

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Winona County officials made a pair of new requests Wednesday in the search for Madeline Kingsbury.

Along with Kingsbury's family, authorities are asking property owners in Winona and Fillmore counties to place a blue check mark in an easily visible location if they consent to having their property searched in compliance with state and local laws.

Volunteers would first make contact with property owners and would not enter any buildings. Once completed, volunteers would then tie a blue ribbon around a mailbox or post to indicate the property has been searched.

They're also asking property owners to report any old wells, homesteads, windmills or sinkholes on their property dating back before 1925 to search@co.winona.mn.us because that information is not part of public records.

That information, officials note, could lead to new search efforts for the 26-year-old mother of two who's been missing since March 31.

Authorities ask anyone who wants to search to never go out alone and avoid dangerous areas like waterways.

The search continues for Madeline Kingsbury Winona Police said they continue to look for signs of a woman last seen on March 31.

The investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement has called her disappearance suspicious but they noted in the release that "they are not prepared to identify a suspect or person of interest at this time."

Winona officials added that they are receiving and reviewing tips daily. They ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-TIPS or go online to crimestoppersmn.org.

There is a $50,000 reward for information that leads to Kingsbury.