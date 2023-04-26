New request in Madeline Kingsbury search

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Houston, Vernon, Crawford
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Grant, Clayton
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Pepin and
Wabasha Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

New request in Madeline Kingsbury search

  • 0
Children of missing Minnesota mother Madeline Kingsbury won't be released to their father and will remain in county custody

Missing Minnesota woman Madeline Kingsbury was last seen on March 31.

 MN Winona Police Department

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Winona County officials made a pair of new requests Wednesday in the search for Madeline Kingsbury.

Along with Kingsbury's family, authorities are asking property owners in Winona and Fillmore counties to place a blue check mark in an easily visible location if they consent to having their property searched in compliance with state and local laws.

Volunteers would first make contact with property owners and would not enter any buildings. Once completed, volunteers would then tie a blue ribbon around a mailbox or post to indicate the property has been searched.

Searchers for Madeline Kingsbury.jpg

They're also asking property owners to report any old wells, homesteads, windmills or sinkholes on their property dating back before 1925 to search@co.winona.mn.us because that information is not part of public records.

That information, officials note, could lead to new search efforts for the 26-year-old mother of two who's been missing since March 31.

Authorities ask anyone who wants to search to never go out alone and avoid dangerous areas like waterways.

The investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement has called her disappearance suspicious but they noted in the release that "they are not prepared to identify a suspect or person of interest at this time."

Winona officials added that they are receiving and reviewing tips daily. They ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-TIPS or go online to crimestoppersmn.org.

There is a $50,000 reward for information that leads to Kingsbury.

Madeline Kingsbury Missing Poster-April 8.jpg

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you