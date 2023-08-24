New restaurant adds unique Nicaraguan flavors to Wisconsin

HILLSBORO, Wis. (WXOW) - When you think of Western Wisconsin cuisine, authentic Nicaraguan food probably doesn’t come to mind.
However, a new Central American culinary experience in Vernon County is attracting guests from all over the Midwest.
While other restaurants around the state serve a variety of Latin and Central American flavors, La Marimba is Wisconsin’s first restaurant serving exclusively Nicaraguan cuisine.
The marimba is a popular instrument in Central and Latin America. La Marimba Co-owner and Founder Yariba Cerda chose the name because she loves to dance to it.
"I started cooking like this for my friends because I gave them a little bit of proof and they loved it," said Cerda. "American friends, too, they loved it.”
She learned the style from her mother, but it was her brother Jorge who helped her perfect the 'fritanguero' style of cooking synonymous with Nicaragua.
This style of cuisine is known as 'Fritanga.' At La Marimba, you'll find these flavors through dishes like carne asada or grilled meat, gallo pinto or rice and beans, platano frito or fried ripe plantain, and queso frito or fried cheese.
Husband and wife duo Kevin Gonzalez and Yariba Cerda wanted to bring a taste of home to a place you wouldn’t normally associate with Central American bites.
Their journey starts back in 2017 when the two emigrated to the Richland Center Area, working in various restaurants and getting a feel for American culture.
“It was a little difficult at the beginning because we didn’t have any close friends, or we didn’t see anybody from Central America or Latin America," said Gonzalez. "We were missing that.”
That’s when the two decided to search for a space to first, open a tea shop, and eventually, their American dream.
Hillsboro offered the perfect location and opportunity.
We are small town people," said Gonzalez. "We like the feeling of “Hey Goodbye, Good Morning!” That small town community love and all of that and also for our children. We want our children to be raised in a small town."
Gonzalez tells News 19 that people from all over the Midwest have come to try out the restaurant, including as far as Chicago.
Vernon County Economic Development & Tourism Coordinator Christina Dollhausen said that not a lot of people know about the different cultures that have called the area home.
"We actually have quite a bit of diversity here," said Dollhausen. "This was just one of those showcases of our diversity that is from here and I think it's one of the greatest assets that we have."
She referenced the historical African American Cheyenne Valley Settlement near Hillsboro. Cheyenne Valley was one of the largest rural African American settlements in the 19th century.
Vernon County is also home to an annual Día De Muertos celebration in Viola.
Another taste of diversity now lives on the walls of La Marimba.
Pictures of Kevin and Yariba's hometown, La Concepción, festive hats, noises makers, the marimba instrument, Nicaraguan attire, a shrine to the Virgin Mary, and more fill the restaurant.
“It just represents our culture, how alive we are, how festive we are," said Gonzalez. "It’s contagious.”
Another big part of the experience is the staff. A majority are also from Nicaragua, creating a sense of community for Kevin and Yariba.
This restaurant is just a little slice of Central America deep in the heart of the Driftless.
"We want people to live an exquisitely traditional experience here,” said Gonzalez.
La Marimba is located at 824 Water Avenue in Hillsboro.
You can swing by La Marimba Monday-Thursday 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday-Saturday 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
You can follow them on Facebook and Instagram.