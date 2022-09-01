New scholarship gives local students access to college and mentorship

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Rotary Club of La Crosse began a new scholarship program Thursday at its monthly meeting.
It's called the Barb and Bud Hammes Rotary Scholarship Fund, and it gives local students in financial need a chance to be the first in their family to go to college while having the Rotary as a support system behind them.
Funding the scholarship, Rotary members Bud Hammes and his late wife Barb wanted to give kids access to the kind of mentorship that they had guiding them through college and helping with big life decisions.
"For students who face college for the first time and have never experienced that in their family, it's a hard road," Bud Hammes explained. "And so we hope that the Rotary Club will become kind of a support system that will help people through that."
A big part of this new scholarship program is involving the Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse (BGC).
The BGC helps by identifying candidates who are deserving and guides students through the application process.
According to CEO Jake Erickson, the scholarship fits in line with the BGC's goals.
"At the club we try to do everything we can to make sure kids basic needs are taken care of, they get the support that they need," Erickson said. "And then to have an opportunity like this, to go to college and have most of it paid for, we couldn't ask for a better situation."
Downtown Rotary along with the Rotary Works Foundation, presented the scholarship's first recipient, Dade Cogburn, $10,000 to attend a local college.
Honored to be the first recipient, Dade, who started high school as a A and B student, said it gives him a second chance at college after his academics took a downturn.
"Somewhere around my junior year a lot of things started kind of flipping upside down in my world," Dade said. "So I kind of thought I had messed up college for myself. And then the BGC came in and kind of provided me with this opportunity and I'm very thankful for it."
Cogburn added that he will begin his major in Digital Marketing at Western Technical College this fall with the hopes of transferring later to a 4-year school.
Part of the scholarship's requirements is each student must enroll in one of La Crosse's three local colleges. And after the first award of $10,000, each recipient is able to renew it annually up to four years.
Rotary Works Foundation is administrating the scholarship fund and after a four-year rollout, the potentially life-changing fund will contribute $40,000 dollars annually. Helping up to four students with tuition, books, education materials or room and board.
Bud Hammes hopes the fund grows with contributions of other community members similar taking inspiration from a Madison Rotary chapter that increased their scholarship fund up to 23 students.
If others are interested in contributing to this endowment, donations should be sent to Rotary Works Foundation for this scholarship fund.