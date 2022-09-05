New Villa tradition continues

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The New Villa restaurant closed in 1999.
But in 2012, you could buy a version the restaurant's fish fry.
Matt Nunemacher owns Premier Catering. From November to April, he provides his version of that fish on a carry out basis.
He says it's been a success, so he has a vision for a dine in option.
The New Villa opened in 1937.
In 1961, Ken Proksch took over the restaurant from his parents.
He sold it once, but Proksch re-acquired the New Villa in the late 90's. In 1998, he sold it to Marcus theatres so they could create a parking lot.
Ken's son Matt told us the restaurant had run its course.
But if Matt Nunemacher is successful, it's possible a version of the New Villa could return.