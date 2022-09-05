 Skip to main content
New Villa tradition continues

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The New Villa restaurant closed in 1999.

But in 2012, you could buy a version the restaurant's fish fry.

Matt Nunemacher owns Premier Catering.  From November to April, he provides his version of that fish on a carry out basis.

He says it's been a success, so he has a vision for a dine in option.

The New Villa opened in 1937.

In 1961, Ken Proksch took over the restaurant from his parents.

He sold it once, but Proksch re-acquired the New Villa in the late 90's. In 1998, he sold it to Marcus theatres so they could create a parking lot.

Ken's son Matt told us the restaurant had run its course.

But if Matt Nunemacher is successful, it's possible a version of the New Villa could return.

