 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New WAFER food pantry location officially opens

  • Updated
  • 0
WAFER Food Pantry Exterior.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After nearly a year of construction and renovations, the new WAFER food pantry began servicing the community on Monday.

Located at the intersection of George and Gillette Street, the pantry moves out of La Crosse's floodplain and into a 117-year old building.

Executive Director Cuts Ribbon.jpg

"The original structure was an early 1900's brick storefront grocery store and had been added onto multiple times over the years and now we've added the fourth addition," said Erin Waldhart, the Executive Director of the pantry.

The county's largest pantry continues it's mission to provide food to families in need.

WAFER Indoor.jpg

While moving into a building that previously housed a grocery store, Waldhart said the construction was needed to accommodate the services they provide.

"We're not a grocery store," said Waldhart, "We have different programs and services that we off and that means different spaces that we need to have in our building in order to function as a food pantry."

One such addition includes space to run the pantry's nutrition education program.

WAFER Shelves.jpg

The pantry is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., with additional hours in the evening on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. You can find the full hours on the WAFER website.

Have a story idea? Let us know here