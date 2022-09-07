New workshop aims to bridge political divide in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - "Depolarizing Within" aims to promote healthy communication and self-awareness in political discussion through a workshop on Saturday.
From 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m., the public is invited to the free event at the Lunda Center on the Western Technical College campus.
The workshop hopes to offer a new perspective on political discourse, where members of any political party won't demonize, dismiss, or stereotype the other.
Lee Rasch, the Executive Director of LeaderEthics, says political disputes threaten the foundation of trust in the community.
"it's not just politics, when we have this political divide it breaks down trust. It affects our relationships and our friendships, and those things that can hurt the community," says Rasch.
Rasch adds the workshop is geared towards the community, and not a single party. The aim of the event isn't to change someone's opinion, rather to encourage healthy, political discussion.
Registration is required for the event, visit leaderethics.us to sign up.