Nice sunny weather starts us off for the week, but rain showers are forecasted to follow

The evening continued rain showers for Mother's Day which held our temperatures back, but also made the day very gloomy. Thankfully, the work week ahead begins nice and sunny, but as always for the spring season, rain chances are in the seven-day forecast.
Monday starts the week off on a high note with sunny skies and temps in the 70s which is a perfect day to spend some time enjoying the outdoors.
For those looking to spend their time outside doing chores like mowing the lawn or landscaping, you will find plenty of time in the first half of the week to do so. From Monday through Wednesday, skies remain relatively sunny.
It isn't until Thursday where your time will run out to get any last-minute planting done.
Rain chances begin Wednesday evening, but most of the rain will be on Thursday with decreasing chances into Friday.
After Friday, the weekend will hold up to be very enjoyable as skies remain nice and sunny with temps in the 70s.