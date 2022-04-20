No injuries in Black River Falls manufacturing plant fire

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - No one was injured in a fire Tuesday night at a manufacturing plant in Black River Falls.
The Black River Falls Fire Department was called at 7:10 p.m. to D&S Manufacturing at 301 E. Main Street. Smoke was coming from the building when the first units arrived.
Evacuation was also underway.
According to the department, an air handling unit inside the building was on fire. Crews put the fire out quickly, but said they had to spend time checking to see if the fire had spread to other parts of the large building.
It also took time to clear all the smoke from the building.
Hatfield and Hixton Fire and Rescue units were called in to provide assistance.