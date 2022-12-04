No injuries in fire at Tomah residential facility

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - No one is hurt in a fire at a Tomah community-based residential facility late Saturday afternoon.
According to Tomah Public Safety Director/Fire Chief Tim Adler, the department was called to the facility at 110 E. Council Street at 5:29 p.m.
When the first firefighters arrived on the scene, heavy fire was showing from the northwest side of the two story home and growing rapidly.
Additional crews from Oakdale and Fort McCoy were called to assist with manpower and engines due to the type of facility and its construction according to the statement from the department.
Tomah Police were also on the scene and helped residents evacuate to safety.
Chief Adler said that it took several hours to contain the fire. The structure had significant fire and water damage.
The fire's origin was traced to careless use of smoking material and was caused unintentionally, said Chief Adler.
No one was hurt during the fire.
Due to the cold weather, the city's Public Works Department came in and salted the area due to the amount of water used in fighting the fire.