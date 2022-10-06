No jail time, probation for Caledonia City Administrator in DUI case

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - No jail time for Caledonia's City Administrator who was arrested in August on DUI charges.
According to online court records, Jake Dickson pleaded guilty to 3rd Degree Driving While Under The Influence of Alcohol at a hearing on Tuesday in Houston County Court. The charge is a gross misdemeanor under Minnesota law.
A charge of 2nd Degree Driving While Under The Influence was dismissed.
Dickson was arrested on August 19 by La Crescent Police near La Crescent following a traffic stop. According to the criminal complaint, two La Crescent Police officers saw a black truck weaving on Highway 16. The complaint said one of the officers saw the truck cross the center line, the fog line, and drive on the fog line.
As part of his sentence, while he was given a one-year jail term, it was stayed.
Dickson also received two years of supervised probation and must undergo alcohol monitoring, and a chemical dependency evaluation.
He was also fined $500.