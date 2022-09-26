No people hurt, but two dogs perish in Loomis St. house fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - No one is injured but two dogs die in a fire at a northside La Crosse home Sunday evening.
The La Crosse Fire Department was called at 7:09 p.m. to 2218 Loomis St. for the fire.
Smoke was coming from the first floor of the residence when firefighters arrived on the scene.
The fire was located in the kitchen area. Crews were able to contain the fire to that area of the home.
According to Battalion Chief David Snow, all the occupants were out of the home by the time the department arrived on the scene about four minutes after the initial call.
Two dogs that belonged to the residents however didn't survive the fire.
The Red Cross is assisting the residents who were displaced.
Battalion Chief Snow said the home had moderate fire and heavy smoke damage. Investigators determined the fire was electrical in nature.