None hurt when train hits car hauler in Town of Onalaska

TOWN OF ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office said there was significant property damage when a train hit a car hauler Thursday afternoon in the Town of Onalaska.
The collision happened at approximately 4:45 p.m. Sheriff's Office Sgt. Bryan Cessford said they got a call that the hauler became disabled on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe tracks at W8666 County Road Z.
Before the sheriff's office and railroad could stop all train traffic, a passing train struck the hauler.
No injuries were reported.