None hurt when train hits car hauler in Town of Onalaska

  • Updated
TOWN OF ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office said  there was significant property damage when a train hit a car hauler Thursday afternoon in the Town of Onalaska. 

The collision happened at approximately 4:45 p.m. Sheriff's Office Sgt. Bryan Cessford said they got a call that the hauler became disabled on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe tracks at W8666 County Road Z.

Before the sheriff's office and railroad could stop all train traffic, a passing train struck the hauler.

No injuries were reported. 

