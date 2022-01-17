On MLK Day, Barnes recognizes La Crosse group's fight for equity

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Lieutenant Governor and U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes visited Black Student Leaders of La Crosse at the Hope Restores building on MLK Day.
Barnes' reason for visit was to show support to the local group fighting for equity in the Coulee Region. The Lt. Governor says he wanted to recognize the actions which go unnoticed.
Black Student Leaders works towards providing a welcoming community where individuals can seek advice and feel comfortable in their own skin.
Barnes says efforts such as these work towards achieving the United States Martin Luther King Jr. dreamed of.
"The more we fight for a future that is inclusive, that is fair and just, we're not going to get it in one fell swoop. But if each and every one of us took a moment to just commit to one act, I think we would be much better off as a state and country," said Barnes.
Other issues Barnes would like to see the government work towards, include: voting rights, extreme number of incarcerated individuals, and disparity in economic opportunity.