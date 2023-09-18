Onalaska apartment residents displaced after fire

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - A fire late Saturday afternoon at an Onalaska apartment building leaves some residents without a place to stay.
The Onalaska Fire Department was sent to 1308 Wilson Street around 5:38 p.m. for reports of smoke both inside and outside the building.
People in the building were evacuating when fire crews arrived.
Inside, firefighters found a fire inside a ceiling and inside a wall space of one of the apartments. It was also spreading to the wall space of an upstairs apartment.
The fire was put out about 24 minutes after the call.
Members of the Holmen Fire Department also assisted with the fire.
According to Onalaska FD Lt. Jason Veldboom, two of the units were damaged enough that the residents could stay there.
The Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance and resources to for those people.
No one was hurt in the fire.