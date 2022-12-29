Onalaska man arrested on 6th OWI charge

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An Onalaska man is awaiting a court appearance following his arrest on his sixth OWI charge.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper pulled over Michael James Eggen, 39, around 12:19 a.m. Thursday morning for traffic violations near the Highway 35 interchange.
During the stop, the trooper saw signs of impairment. Following field sobriety tests, Eggen was arrested.
He was then taken for an evidentiary blood draw at a local medical facility. Eggen was later booked into the La Crosse County Jail where he held without bond pending an initial appearance in court.