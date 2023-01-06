Onalaska man arrested on child porn charges

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An Onalaska man is facing multiple charges related to the possession and distribution of child pornography.
Anthony C. Schmidt, 34, was charged Friday with one count of Possession of Child Pornography and three counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child. The possession charge carries a maximum 25-year sentence while the remaining three counts each carry a 40-year maximum sentence.
According to the criminal complaint, the case against Schmidt began in November 2022 when the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office got a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the uploading through Snapchat of what the complaint said was a suspected image that was traced to Schmidt's home.
Subsequent tips also came in regarding Schmidt sharing or uploading other videos, chat sessions, and images of young children involved in sexual acts. They were traced back to Schmidt's Onalaska residence.
Investigators arrested Schmidt on January 4 at his place of employment, La Crosse Archery. Before his arrest and subsequent request for a lawyer, the complaint said that Schmidt told investigators he was in a group at his church for recovering porn addicts.
Authorities seized phones and computers that Schmidt used or had access to as a part of their investigation.
During Friday's court hearing, Judge Ramona Gonzalez set Schmidt's bond at $50,000 cash.
He is known in the community as the owner of local businesses and as an employee of La Crosse Archery, owned by his in-laws.
They issued a statement on Friday regarding the investigation and arrest.
"On January 4, 2023, we learned from the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department that our son-in-law and employee, Anthony Schmidt, is accused of crimes relating to child pornography. We are shocked and angry, but perhaps more than anything, we are overcome with sadness for all parties affected.
Upon learning of the allegations, Anthony was immediately placed on leave and will remain suspended pending the outcome of the investigation and judicial process. Shoot the Duck [the name of the company that owns La Crosse Archery] is cooperating, and will continue to cooperate, with authorities. However, we respect Anthony's presumption of innocence and understand that he will remain presumed innocent until proven otherwise by the State.
Words cannot adequately express our sorrow for all the parties affected in this most unfortunate situation. We have faith in the criminal justice system and await the outcome of the investigation and judicial process."