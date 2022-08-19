Onalaska names interim city administrator

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of Onalaska names its City Attorney as its interim City Administrator.
At a special Common Council meeting on Wednesday, the city named Amanda Jackson to the position. She will continue to serve as City Attorney at the same time.
The appointment comes after Eric Rindfleisch stepped down as City Administrator in July.
Her knowledge of city operations was one of the reasons she was chosen for the position according to city officials.
“Thank you to Amanda Jackson for taking on the extra responsibilities as we work to fine tune the City Administrator position. I have every confidence that we will continue with business as usual at City hall under her leadership. For Onalaska that means maintaining a high quality of life for our community
while being fiscally responsible,” said Mayor Kim Smith in a statement announcing Jackson's appointment.
“She is a skilled professional able to bridge the gap while we redefine options for a permanent solution in better utilizing our City Administrator’s role,” said Common Council President Diane Wulf.
When Rindfleisch left, city officials said that they'd be reviewing the city's organizational structure to determine the best structure to meet the needs of its residents and business community.
Onalaska currently runs as a City Administrator/part-time mayor form of government.