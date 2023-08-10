Onalaska names new fire chief

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Onalaska has a new fire chief.
The city announced that Peter Fletty is the new head of it's fire department.
Chief Fletty is currently the the head of the Marshfield Fire Department.
He's spent his career with Marshfield where he began as a firefighter/paramedic and moving up through Lieutenant, Deputy Chief, and finally Chief.
According to the city, Chief Fletty begins his duties for Onalaska on August 28.
He's replacing Troy Gudie, who retired as Onalaska's Fire Chief in May. He'd been with the department 34 years when he retired.