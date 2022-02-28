Onalaska PD hold “Cops Gone Wild” fundraiser benefiting Special Olympics

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Onalaska Police Department hosted their annual “Cops Gone Wild” event at Buffalo Wild Wings in Onalaska on Monday.
The fundraiser benefits Special Olympics Wisconsin.
"We're bussing tables, serving food, refilling glasses, and we're asking for donations towards Special Olympics," said Onalaska Police Department Investigator Peter Jakowski.
Tip donations earned by officers and 10% of all food sales benefit Special Olympics athletes. People who donated money received Cop Car Blinkie Pins and Cops Gone Wild T-shirts.
Law enforcement officers and Special Olympics athletes also engaged in a wing-eating contest. The winners received a trophy.
The next Special Olympics event is the Polar Plunge at Black River Beach in La Crosse on March 5. More details on the event here.