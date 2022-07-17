Onalaska reviewing organizational structure after city administrator departure

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The departure of Onalaska's City Administrator leads its Common Council to look at how the city's government is organized.
On Friday, a release sent on behalf of Mayor Kim Smith said that Eric Rindfleisch has left to pursue other endeavors after five years as city administrator.
The release went on to say "The City of Onalaska Common Council is reviewing the City's organizational structure to determine the best structure to meet the needs of their residents and business community. After that process is complete, the City will update any job descriptions, contracts and/or hiring processes as needed."
In 2016, Onalaska switched from a full-time mayor form of government to a City Administrator/part-time mayoral form of government.