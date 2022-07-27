Onalaska School Board approves two referendum questions for November

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Voters in the Onalaska School District will see two referendum questions on the November ballot that could affect their taxes if one of the two passes.
The district's Board of Education on Monday approved the two questions after a series of community discussions, meetings, and a survey regarding facility and financial needs said the district should address those needs now.
One of the questions asks voters to renew a five-year, non-recurring operational referendum question. It would allow the district to exceed its state imposed revenue limit annually from $4.6 million to $5.4 million starting with the 2023-24 school year. The district said this question was needed to address issues related to state funding shortfalls combined with increased costs due to inflation.
The second question involves a request for $75 million in general obligation bonds. The money is for improvement projects including renovation of the middle school and what the district terms as design needs for the high school.
“Thanks to the engagement of our community, we are able to move forward with two solutions that will allow us to address our district’s most urgent facility and financial needs in a comprehensive way,” said Ann Garrity, Board President in a statement. “At the same time, we are sensitive to the needs of our community and have worked to keep the impact on taxpayers as low as possible. We look forward to continuing these important conversations in the weeks and months ahead.”
According to district figures, if voters approve the operational referendum question, it would not increase the tax levy from the 2021-22 rate. If the bond referendum passes, the district projects it would have an impact of $174 per year on every $100,000 of fair market value.